NOPD gathers for tribute to Commander Doug Eckert

NEW ORLEANS — The corner of Olive and Broadway in New Orleans is always full of police officers. It’s the location of the NOPD’s new Second District Station.

But this morning, the streets were lined with police as they said farewell to the district’s commander, Doug Eckert.

Eckert died Monday. He’d been battling cancer. Just hours before his death, the NOPD announced Eckert’s retirement after 22 years on the force.

The department says Eckert was a great teacher and leader who will be missed.

After passing by the district station, the procession continued to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mandeville for Eckert’s funeral.

Eckert had a wife and two children. He was 56 years old.