× Judge rules City Council may have to revote on Entergy plant after open meeting violation

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans City Council could have to vote again on whether to allow Entergy to build a new power plant in New Orleans East.

The first vote happened during a meeting when paid actors testified in front of the Council to support the construction of the plant.

This morning, Orleans Civil Court Judge Piper Griffin ruled that was a violation of open meeting laws, which would nullify anything that happened during that meeting.

After finding out about the paid actors, the city Council decided not to revote.

Instead, it fined Entergy $5 million dollars.

It remains unclear if the city will appeal this morning’s ruling.