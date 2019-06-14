× Humidity and rain chances come back over the weekend

A summer pattern will move back into the area over the weekend after a beautiful stretch of weather with dry air and cooler nights . Dewpoints will start to increase Friday night and early Saturday. These numbers have been in the upper 50s to low 60s the past few days which is very dry for this time of year.

Southeasterly flow will increase bringing moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. As that occurs a more typical early summer pattern will develop where daytime heating leads to the formation of a sea breeze which contributes to isolates showers and storms. This typically occurs near the I-10 corridor on the south shore. The forecast model shows this occurring by Saturday afternoon.

Spotty showers and storms could also develop around the rest of the area thanks to the combination of heat and humidity through the afternoon hours.

Overall the weekend rain chance will sit around 40% each day. This means not a washout but you’ll be dodging these when they pop up. Less activity during the morning and evening time frames.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads!