HNOC Museum Shop has Father’s Day Gift Ideas with a New Orleans twist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - If you're looking for an ideal Father's Day gift, the museum shop for The Historic New Orleans Collection has some fantastic items to fit the bill.

Since April, this Royal Street shop has been in a new, much bigger location, just across the street and a few steps down from its old location. The new address is 520 Royal Street.

More space means more room for gifts!

"We've got books we've got clothing, we've got kitchen and cooking utensils. Many of them are made by local New Orleans designers and have a great New Orleans flair, says Marketing Director, Teresa Devlin.

For the home where dad spends a lot of time in the kitchen, or at the grill:

"We have lots of beautifully crafted woodwork materials including these cutting boards and roux spoons. These are all locally made," says Teresa.

The cutting boards range from $50-$100. The roux spoons are just $21.

Gorgeous custom char-grilled oyster plates can be purchased for $24 (single oyster) to $160 (an entire dozen!).

If dad's a music-lover or loves Jazz Fest, another fabulous gift idea is a 50th anniversary box set that includes a beautifully illustrated book and five CD's with live recordings of Jazz Fest through the years.

It wouldn't be Father's Day if we didn't talk about ties: options at this museum shop are displayed in a rainbow of color. Pelican Coast ties feature some really fun New Orleans inspired designs, such as street signs, the water meter symbol, crabs, streetcars, fishing lures and Jazz Fest.

So head down to Royal Street and find something for dad that's as unique as he is.