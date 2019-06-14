Copper Vine Wine Pub presents “Between the Vines” wine dinner series

NEW ORLEANS – Copper Vine continued its “Between the Vines” wine dinner series on June 13, with an evening of delicious food and decadent wine.

The event featured a 5-course dinner, and each course was paired with selections from New Zealand’s Cloudy Bay winery.

Before the wines were presented, guests were immerse in a story telling adventure by Sommelier Lydia Kurkoski.

She explained how Cloudy Bay was one of the first five wine makers to venture into Marlborough, New Zealand. Lydia continued, saying that at the time of its establishment in 1985, it was almost an unimaginable place to set-up a vineyard. But Cloudy Bay’s founder, David Hohnen, was convinced of its potential to produce great wine. Since then, Marlborough has risen to become New Zealand’s leading wine region, as well as one of the finest winemaking locations in the world.

Next up, Executive Chef Mike Brewer read through his thoughtfully crafted menu, which featured elevated Southern regional cuisine. He and Chef Amy Mehrtens really outdid themselves, with what seemed like an endless array of food beautifully presented.

The evening was made fantastic not just by the food and wine, but by the courteous, wonderful Copper Vine staff.

If you didn’t make it to this event, be sure to visit Copper Vine online to find out what event is coming up next.

Copper Vine Wine Pub is located at 1001 Poydras Street in the Central Business District.