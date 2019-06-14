2 arrested after gunfire erupts at birthday party for 1-year-old in Hammond park

Posted 11:18 AM, June 14, 2019, by

HAMMOND - Two people were arrested after a brawl at a one-year-old’s birthday at a Hammond park ended with gunshots.

Shocking video of the birthday party at Zemurray Park on June 13 shows two women fighting on the ground while a young man is seen shooting a gun straight up in the air.

Police say no one was shot.

Thirty-three-year-old Carlene Jackson was arrested on a charge of principal to attempted first degree murder.

A 16-year-old was also arrested on several charges, including attempted first degree murder, discharging a firearm, aggravated criminal damage and aggravated battery.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.