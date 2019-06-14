2 arrested after gunfire erupts at birthday party for 1-year-old in Hammond park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND - Two people were arrested after a brawl at a one-year-old’s birthday at a Hammond park ended with gunshots.

Shocking video of the birthday party at Zemurray Park on June 13 shows two women fighting on the ground while a young man is seen shooting a gun straight up in the air.

Police say no one was shot.

Thirty-three-year-old Carlene Jackson was arrested on a charge of principal to attempted first degree murder.

A 16-year-old was also arrested on several charges, including attempted first degree murder, discharging a firearm, aggravated criminal damage and aggravated battery.