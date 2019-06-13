× The world’s first edible 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger at Hard Rock Cafe

NEW ORLEANS–Hard Rock International is announcing its most extensive menu innovation in the company’s history with more than 20 new offerings debuting in locations around the world on Friday, June 14th. Hard Rock will be celebrating with an event called, “Burgers & Beats.”

Hard Rock Cafe locations across the globe will celebrate the new menu by drawing on the spirit of the Hard Rock brand, inviting fans to take a first bite of the new menu and enjoy exciting Burgers & Beats launch event. Hard Rock Cafe New Orleans will celebrate the menu unveiling with food and drink samples, a Second Line around the French Quarter, costumed revelers, costume prizes and a DJ.

The legendary restaurant’s new menu puts the spotlight on its lineup of all-new, award-winning Steak Burgers, headlined by the world’s first edible 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger™ that will benefit Action Against Hunger. The global launch of the new menu coincides with Hard Rock’s Founders’ Day as a tribute to the original legends who opened the doors to the first Hard Rock Cafe at Old Park Lane in London on June 14, 1971 with a mission to serve the best burgers and milkshakes around the world.

The 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger is a 1/2-lb fresh steak burger topped with 24-karat edible gold leaf, served with Tillamook cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion. Through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, a portion of all proceeds from the 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger will benefit Action Against Hunger to assist in the fight against world hunger.

Other new menu items include “The Rock House Rum Punch,” “Boozy Milkshakes,” and Strawberry Cheesecake made with Absolut Vanilla Vodka and vanilla ice cream blended with the flavors of strawberry cheesecake, with white chocolate whipped cream and frosted animal crackers. They will also have these special items available in non-alcoholic versions.

On Friday June 14th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hard Rock will be hosting a free event that is open to the public, where guests will get samples of the new food items that Hard Rock will be offering.

