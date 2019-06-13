Summer stars are out and on stage in Hancock County, Mississippi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms - On stage, working with their scripts, a cast of Mississippi summer kids takes direction.

Their director is a kid, herself.

She's sixteen.

to the director, "you are sort of a strict director!"

She says, "I am because I keep a tight line."

She and the cast are part of a summer program called MAP.

The kids are part of a summer program called MAP.

MAP stands for Music, Arts and Practicality.

It's where kids shine all summer on stage in this corner of Mississippi.

And the best part for the kids, it's absolutely free.

Nobody pays.

Ticket sales pay for the program.

The director knows that. Her name is Mayson Carter. Her summer job is at a theatre camp that got on stage in Hancock County after Hurricane Katrina Hit in 2005.

Hurricane Katrina left no spotlight to shine on young Mississippi show business stars who-wanted-to-be.

Now they're here.

And they're busy rehearsing for Disney's musical Frozen, Junior.

Singing and dancing and paying nothing.

"this means the world to these Mississippi kids.

Director Mayson Carter says, "it teaches these kids about art and about theatre and self confidence and it makes them a Broadway star here on the coast."