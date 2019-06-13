Seven-year-old boy gives up savings for Disney trip to help find missing Connecticut woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. – A young boy in Connecticut is giving up the money from his savings account to anyone who comes forward with information about the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, according to WTIC.

New Canaan Police said they have received over 400 tips now to help with their investigation. The help has spanned out of Farmington and New Canaan and touched one little boy’s heart in Wethersfield.

“ It’s heartbreaking. It’s so … beyond heartbreaking,” said Danielle Daigle of Wethersfield.

Daigle has been glued to her TV and phone lately to know every update on the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. She said she usually tries to prevent her seven-year old son, Riley Daigle, from being exposed to such tragic events.

However, Riley had an unexpected reaction to the missing mother and one day came up with an idea.

“Then he said somebody must know something. Maybe we could take the savings … my savings account and take all the money out of my savings account and give it to somebody for information,” added Daigle.

Riley wants to hand out $500 to anyone who comes forward with any piece of information. His plans were to originally use the money for his August birthday trip to Disney, but he decided to give that up. Instead, he is saving the money to help police find Jennifer Dulos.

“Like help them get fed and help them with clothes and get help if they get hurt or something,” said Riley Daigle of Wethersfield.

Riley said he empathizes with Jennifer’s five children who have been without their mom for nearly three weeks now. He said he could never live without his mom.

With dreams to become a police officer when he grows up, he is extending his help with the investigators’ search efforts.

“You can’t just get two people. You’re probably going to need the whole world or just a big group,” added Riley Daigle.

Riley and his mother, Danielle has set up a GoFundMe page where people can chip in money to increase the reward.

If you are interested in helping Riley’s mission, click here.

If down the road Jennifer Dulos is still not found, Riley said he wants the money to be donated to Jennifer’s five children.