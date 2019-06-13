× Sensory Dinner Workshop presented by the International Society of Neurogastronomy

The International Society of Neurogastronomy is presenting a sensory dinner as part of its annual symposium.

The dinner is on Thursday, June 20 at 6 P.M. at Calcasieu, 930 Tchoupitoulas Street.

The five-course meal, with wine pairings, is curated by James Beard award-winning chef Donald Link and prepared by Cochon chefs based on molecular gastronomy principles.

Each course will be introduced by acclaimed chef Fred Morin of Montreal’s Joe Beef and internationally-recognized sommelier Francois Chartier.

Guests can also participate in a hands-on bourbon blending experience by Jane Bowie, Master of Maturation at Marker’s Mark, who is studying how aging barrels’ variations in char and staves change the flavor profiles of bourbon.

Tickets are $125 per person and are on sale now.

Scientific presentations include Clinical Applications of Neurogastronomy by Sid Kapoor, MD and What is This Thing Called Flavor? by Tim McClintock, PhD.

Neurogastronomy brings divergent fields together to explore the psychology and physiology of flavor perception, with potential applications in cancer, obesity, and diabetes. The term was first coined by Yale scientist Dr. Gordon Shepherd in 2006.

The International Society of Neurogastronomy is the brainchild of Morin and neuropsychologist Dan Han, who wanted to bring Dr. Shepherd’s concept of neurogastronomy into clinical practice.

The ISN Symposium brings together chefs and scientists to present “food meets science” for the lay public.

More information on the symposium can be found here.