President George H. W. Bush commemorative Forever Stamp now available

The U.S. Postal Service rarely makes announcements on Saturdays, but an exception was made on April 6.

The USPS revealed the new stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush.

The stamp art is a portrait of Bush painted by award-winning artist Michael J. Deas, based on a 1997 photograph taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders. Phil Jordan was the art director and stamp designer.

HW died November 30, 2018, at the age of 94.

The “Forever” stamp will always be valued at the first-class 1-ounce letter rate, currently 55¢.

George Herbert Walker Bush (1924–2018), served as America’s 41st president from 1989 to 1993.

During his term in office, he guided the U.S. and its allies to a peaceful end of the Cold War, helped reunify Germany, and led a multinational coalition that successfully forced Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait during the Persian Gulf War.

On the domestic front, President Bush signed historic civil rights legislation to integrate Americans with disabilities more fully into society.

His Clean Air Act tightened air pollution standards and dramatically reduced urban smog and acid rain.

George Bush also called and inspired millions of Americans to serve their communities with his vision of a nation of volunteers as “a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.”

As has become customary, the first-day-of-issue ceremony will be held on the president’s birthday, June 12, at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas. U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert M. Duncan will serve as the dedicating official.

The stamp is available for pre-order for delivery on or after the June 12 ceremony at usps.com/stamps.