× Police recover stolen car after tracking robbery victim’s cell phone

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is searching for a teenager who pulled a gun on a woman on her doorstep before stealing her car.

The armed robbery occurred just after 4 p.m. on June 12 in the 2700 block of D’Abadie Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The 35-year-old woman was unlocking her front door when a boy believed to be between 14 and 15-years-old approached her from behind and pointed a gun at her stomach.

The armed teen demanded “everything” from the woman, according to the NOPD.

The woman handed over the keys to her car, her wallet, and her cell phone.

The teen then fled in the woman’s 2009 Honda Fit.

Responding officers tracked the woman’s cell phone to the intersection of North Prieur and Annette Streets, where they located the stolen car.

The officers were able to recover the victim’s car, wallet, and cell phone.

The teenage suspect remains at large, according to the NOPD.

29.981576 -90.074881