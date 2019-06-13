× NOPD: Manager finds dead body inside storage unit on Tulane Ave.

NEW ORLEANS – The manager of a self storage facility on Tulane Avenue made a gruesome discovery while doing inventory yesterday morning.

The manager dialed 911 after discovering a foul odor coming from one of the storage units, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Responding officers found the body of a 47-year-old man inside the storage unit.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the NOPD.

The identity of the dead man and his cause of death have not yet been released.

29.968091 -90.104566