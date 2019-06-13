× Multiple juvenile’s involved in early morning crime spree

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of two juveniles, who were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries and bicycle thefts, during an early morning crime spree.

Shortly after 1:00 A.M. on Wednesday, officers with the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the 600 block of Percy Brown Road.

There, witnesses reported seeing 6 to 10 Juveniles on bicycles wearing hoodies and back packs.

The subjects in question were seen with flash lights trying to open car doors at an apartment complex.

Once arriving to the area, three of the juveniles were seen riding bicycles in the 300 block of Percy Brown Road with no lights illuminated on the bicycles.

As officers initiated their emergency lights and sirens to stop the individuals, they entered a yard in the 300 block of Percy Brown, where they discarded the bicycles and attempted to flee on foot from police.

Two out of the three juveniles were caught and detained, a 12-year-old male and 17-year-old.

The 12-year-old had a shirt wrapped around his head area for concealment, and he was in possession of a stolen .45 Caliber Kimber Handgun.

Officers recovered a total of 6 bicycles scattered throughout the yard, which were all confiscated.

Thibodaux Police learned through further investigation, that three of the bicycles so far have been confirmed to be stolen during the nighttime hours from nearby residences and several vehicles were successfully broken into.

The 12-year-old was arrested and charged with Simple burglary, resisting an officer, no front lamp, rear lamp and improper use of a bicycle, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

He was booked and transported to the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Center, where he remains.

The 12-year-old juveniles mother was also charged with improper supervision of a minor.

The 17-year-old was arrested and booked on the charges of simple burglary, resisting an officer, no front lamp, rear lamp and improper use of a bicycle.

He was later released back to his mother.

Chief Zeringue would like to again remind all parents and guardians of the City of Thibodaux’s minor curfew ordinance: A minor (under 16-years-old) may not remain in a public place or on the premises of an establishment between the hours of 10:00 P.M. and 5:00 A.M., except on Friday and Saturday nights, when the hours shall begin at 11:00 P.M. and end at 5:00 A.M.

If you see anything suspicious or out the ordinary, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021 or dial 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.