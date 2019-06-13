Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La. -- The Mande Milkshakers are shaking things up this summer with several events.

They are hosting the "Mini Mande Dance Camp" for kids ages 5 and up.

Boys are also welcome to attend the camp as honorary "milk men."

"We're working with different fans and kids in the community who want to come and dance with the Mande's for the day and learn a routine," says captain of the Mande Milkshakers, Tina Rhinehart.

Tina says this is a four day camp that happens each Wednesday leading up to the July 4th celebration held at the Fleur De Lis Center from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Milkshakers are also gearing up for their annual charity event on Friday, June 14th.

It's their annual "Shakes and Shoes Sock Hop" which helps donate shoes to kids in need.

