Lion Alum Manuel Rejoins Baseball Staff

HAMMOND, La. – Following a one-year stint at Pearl River (La.) High School, Kaleb Manuel rejoins the Lion baseball staff, Southeastern Louisiana head coach Matt Riser announced Thursday. With Andrew Gipson taking over as Southeastern’s interim Assistant Athletic Director for Student Services, recruiting coordinator Tim Donelly is now the Lions’ interim associate head coach and Manuel is the interim pitching coach.

A former Lion pitcher, Manuel previously served on Riser’s staff for three seasons as an assistant coach. From 2016-2018, he coordinated camps, instructed outfielders, served as first base coach, maintained the playing surface at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field and assisted with administrative duties. Manuel was a two-time member of the Southland Conference Academic Honor Roll while at Southeastern and earned Louisiana Pitcher of the Week honors (May 13, 2013) after tossing a complete game to defeat then No. 28-ranked Sam Houston State, 5-1, snapping the Bearkats 11-game winning streak.

A native of Mamou, Louisiana, Manuel graduated from Southeastern in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in general studies. He is married to the former Courtney Harris of Slidell, Louisiana. Gipson will continue his involvement with the baseball program, overseeing several projects in his new role that affect the overall student-athlete experience. He will also serve as a frequent guest on Southeastern Baseball broadcasts next spring.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.