LAPLACE, LA – A store clerk shot an armed robber in the neck this morning in LaPlace.

The robbery occurred just before 9 a.m. on June 13 at a convenience store in the 400 block of Belle Terre Boulevard, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The armed robber was taken to a hospital for treatment after police arrived.

Information on his condition has not been released.

