Heads up, allergy sufferers! You may notice a slight uptick in allergies this weekend into early next week!

Why, you ask? A wave of Saharan Dust from Africa is moving across the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. As the dust moves north from the Gulf of Mexico into Louisiana by Sunday-Monday, we could see slightly hazy skies & more vibrant sunrises/sunsets.

In addition, you will likely notice your nose a little stuffy & eyes more puffy if you’re susceptible to common allergies. Too early to know if air quality will be impacted for sensitive groups.