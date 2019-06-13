Governor Holds Meeting for Hurricane Protection Plan

Posted 8:57 AM, June 13, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS - Governor John Bel Edwards is taking a good look at the new pumps to our city safe during hurricane season. The meeting is happening at 17th St. pump station!

The Governor is scheduled to give a brief tour of the new facility at 10 AM today at the pump near the lake front.

The topic of discussion is area protection, for the stormy season. The state-of-the-art pumps are a part of the plan.

The corps of engineers replaced the old pumps with new ones after hurricane Katrina. Construction for the new pump stations began about four years ago-- they were completed last year.

Mayor Cantrell, C.P.R.A Chairman, Chip Kline, and a few other emergency leaders will participate in today's short meeting.

There are three pumps in New Orleans: Orleans Ave., London Ave., and 17th Street Canal.

The conference is scheduled to end by 11:30 this morning.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.