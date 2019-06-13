Governor Holds Meeting for Hurricane Protection Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Governor John Bel Edwards is taking a good look at the new pumps to our city safe during hurricane season. The meeting is happening at 17th St. pump station!

The Governor is scheduled to give a brief tour of the new facility at 10 AM today at the pump near the lake front.

The topic of discussion is area protection, for the stormy season. The state-of-the-art pumps are a part of the plan.

The corps of engineers replaced the old pumps with new ones after hurricane Katrina. Construction for the new pump stations began about four years ago-- they were completed last year.

Mayor Cantrell, C.P.R.A Chairman, Chip Kline, and a few other emergency leaders will participate in today's short meeting.

There are three pumps in New Orleans: Orleans Ave., London Ave., and 17th Street Canal.

The conference is scheduled to end by 11:30 this morning.