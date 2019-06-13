Brees: Lawsuit is “stressful”, Kamara, Bridewater exchange jerseys

Saints quarterback Drew Brees returned to practice on the final two days of mini camp.

Brees missed Tuesday’s workout, and an OTA practice last week as he testified in a civil trail in San Diego. Brees and his wife are suing a jeweler, alleging they paid millions more than they should have for what they say was items that were over appraised.

Brees was asked by a reporter if the trial was taxing?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday's final day of practice was cut about one hour short. The highlight was quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and running back Alvin Kamara exchanging jerseys for the early portion of practice.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints re-convened for training camp in late July at the club's facility in Metairie.