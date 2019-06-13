Audubon Supper Club brings guests face to face with the new lionesses

NEW ORLEANS – It was a night to remember at the Savanna to Swamp Dinner, presented by the Audubon Supper Club.

The evening began at 6 P.M. sharp with a train ride to the newly opened lion exhibit.

Sisters Nia, Kali, and Zuri were seen relaxing in their spacious habitat. With several vantage points, the lion pride can be easily be no matter where they are in the enclosure, and without any wait. In one area, the glass is replaced with 2 fences, giving guests and up close and personal look at the magnificent creatures.

There were also plenty staff out to talk to guests about the day-to-day tasks at the zoo.

From there, dinner guests enjoyed an informative train ride through the zoo, to the Louisiana Swamp exhibit. Alligators, pumas, raccoons, and several types of birds were out for the guests to see.

As everyone made their way into the Louisiana Swamp Dining area, they were greeted by more knowledgeable zoo staff. A farm-to-table three course meal was paired with both red and white wines from Trinity Oaks. Guests mingled with their table-mates while enjoying the decadent dinner. A big part of the meal was contributed by the Audubon Zoo’s honeybees. The main beekeeper for the zoo even gave a hand-on presentation of all the good that the bees at the zoo do.

Guests had the opportunity to purchase fresh, Audubon Zoo honey, as well as some of the plants that are pollinated by the bees. Raffle tickets were also sold, and two lucky guests won one-of-a-kind lion paw prints.

The Audubon Supper Club gives members and non-members the chance to travel behind the scenes, and see the zoo from a viewpoint unlike any other. The fundraising events are also a great way for the public to donate to the zoo, knowing that all of the proceeds benefit the animals they take care of. A list of upcoming events at both the Audubon zoo and the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas can be found here. You don’t want to miss their next big event!