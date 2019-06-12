Would you eat it? Twist Street Corn!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

For National Corn Day, Test Kitchen Taylor is making street corn with no mayo! Is she up to the challenge?

Twist Street Corn

1/2 red onion, diced

1 frozen bag corn, defrosted

1 tsp minced garlic

1 stick butter

juice of one lime

some cilantro

salt and pepper

1 tsp smoked chili powder

1 cup finely grated parmesan

Sautee onion in 2 tbsp butter over medium heat until translucent

Add corn and char (add butter as needed)

Towards the end add in garlic

Pour into a large bowl, add lime juice, cilantro, salt, pepper, chili powder, and cheese.

Serve warm.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!