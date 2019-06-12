Would you eat it? Twist Street Corn!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
For National Corn Day, Test Kitchen Taylor is making street corn with no mayo! Is she up to the challenge?
Twist Street Corn
1/2 red onion, diced
1 frozen bag corn, defrosted
1 tsp minced garlic
1 stick butter
juice of one lime
some cilantro
salt and pepper
1 tsp smoked chili powder
1 cup finely grated parmesan
Sautee onion in 2 tbsp butter over medium heat until translucent
Add corn and char (add butter as needed)
Towards the end add in garlic
Pour into a large bowl, add lime juice, cilantro, salt, pepper, chili powder, and cheese.
Serve warm.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!