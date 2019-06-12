Wet-n-wild: Speed slides & wave pool fun at Buccaneer Bay Water Park in Mississippi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVELAND-- Looking for some fun in the sun, but you don't want to go to the beach? Well, Buccaneer Bay Water Park in Waveland, Mississippi has all the thrills you could ask for.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes us there!

At Buccaneer Bay Water Park in Waveland, summer fun is in session!

"Buccaneer Bay water park is a nice quaint atmosphere for the family. It has been here since 1980, so you got four generations that are coming and enjoying it every day. The wave pool is the biggest draw, because you don't have to worry about the sea life or the sand, and you get six foot waves," Stu Rayburn, Park Director said.

There are also two different slides for everyone to enjoy. One is the speed slide that is 350 feet long, and it lasts about 10 seconds. The speed slide is definitely more the more adventurous swimmers, while the slower slide is still fun.

"It is amazing to see these happy faces around here at Buccaneer Bay. Seeing these people come in every year is always exciting for us and for our staff," Rayburn said.

For more information on Buccaneer Bay Water Park, click HERE.