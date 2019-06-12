Waveland’s new lighthouse lights up the beach

WAVELAND, MS – Summertime has begun in Waveland Mississippi, and this year there’s something new transforming the look of the beach – a brand new lighthouse.

With all it’s crowning glory, the lighthouse offers a new vantage point, clean restrooms, and the perfect backdrop for the annual Fourth of July celebration and all sorts of future events.

at 70 feet tall and 70 feet wide, the lighthouse is now the focal point of Coleman Avenue, which mayor Mike Smith sees as one day transitioning into an upscale artist district.

The lighthouse is confirmation that everything is better at the beach.