Waveland’s Blue Star Memorial honors veterans on the beach

WAVELAND, MS – The Blue Star Memorial Markers program began in 1945 by the National Garden Clubs as a way to honor WWII Veterans.

Today, Blue Star Markers are a tribute to the lives sacrificed and those who continue to defend the country.

The Waveland Mississippi Veterans Memorial is especially moving because of where it is.

Over the years, Waveland’S Veterans Memorial was rebuilt twice after the devastation of Hurricanes Isaac and Katrina.

The Bay-Waveland Garden Club and the American Legion Post 77 made it all possible.

The sacred space lives at the heart of Waveland, situated by the sea, next to the visiting beachgoers.