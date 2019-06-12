Thief spells opportunity with RnR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing a pair of lawn chairs and table from a residence.

According to police, the crime happened on Wednesday, May 29, at about 4:00 in the afternoon at a home in the 1100 block of Dublin Street. Footage from a security camera shows what happened.

A man approaches the side of the home and jumps over a small fence or barrier to get to a porch. Seconds later he is seen jumping down from the porch while carrying a pair of wicker chairs to the curb. The suspect then returns to the home and retrieves a table from the porch.

Police say the man arrived at the home on a red and black bicycle that he was using to pull a red wagon.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to receive a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.