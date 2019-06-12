Saints Hold Day Two of Mini Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's all about Saints City for the next couple of days! Our black and gold ballers are holding the second day of their three part event-- the annual mini camp! Fans couldn't be more psyched to see their favorite players in action!

Football season is in just 85 days, that's why fans stood in line to get a sneak peak of the team.

One superfan told WGNO, he wants to check out the new talent. "I just wanna see how the young guys perform that we drafted." Jayden Rougeau said. "We drafted a center in the second round and a safety in the fourth round-- pretty excited about that."

Many said, they were excited to see running back, Alvin Kamara, who won Rookie of the Year in 2018.

One fan is anticipating the back-up QB's performance. "Well, I wanna see Teddy Bridgewater play, actually. I'm looking forward to seeing how he's doing." Wylee Rogers told us. "I hear he's been doing very well."

But they didn't go without mentioning the new NFL replay rule.

"I think it's good but I wish it would be in the last two minutes of the half cause I think it's gonna slow down the game too much."

Others think the rule would only improve the sport. "This is one of the most important things especially in a game like the NFC championship" Explained Saints fan, Richard Johnson. "This is gonna help any team that has that similar situation."

Some aren't quite sure how they feel about it. " I'm curious to see how it plays out" Said Wylee. "I don't know exactly how it's gonna work. I'm sort of curious to see how it's gonna work out league-wide."

Either way, fans believe this season is Saints season.

You can catch the Saint's mini camp today and tomorrow for 11AM to 1:20PM-- it's free!