NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Inside look at operations at Port Orleans Brewing Co.

NEW ORLEANS--The craft beer scene has really been brewing up over the last few years. With that here at WGNO we are offering a cool "NOLA Craft Beer Experience" card for you all to try some great craft beers.

We sent News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez to Port Orleans Brewing Co. to get a taste of what they offer. Its the "NOLA Craft Beer Experience."

If you'd like to buy the "NOLA Craft Beer Experience" card, click HERE.

The cost is only $49, and with the beer card you will get two flights of beer which is equivalent to 400 ounces at ten different locations. It would be a great gift for Dad this Father's Day.

For more information about Port Orleans Brewing Co., click HERE.