× LSU Outfielder Antoine Duplantis Receives ABCA All-South Region Recognition

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior outfielder Antoine Duplantis was named Wednesday to the 2019 All-South Region second team by the American Baseball Coaches Association. Duplantis, a native of Lafayette, La., is LSU’s all-time leader in hits (359), games played (269), at-bats (1,109) and triples (16). He was chosen last week in the 12th round of the MLB Draft by the New York Mets. He completed his senior season No. 2 in NCAA annals in career at-bats and No. 2 on the SEC’s all-time hits list. He is also in the Top 10 in several LSU career categories, including RBI (No. 5 – 216), runs (No. 7 – 213), total bases (No. 7 – 490) and stolen bases (No. 9 – 57). A 2019 second-team All-SEC selection, he batted .324 (91-for-281) this season with nine doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 68 RBI, 63 runs and six stolen bases. Duplantis is No. 3 in the SEC in RBI this season with 68, and he is No. 4 in the league in hits with 91.

He batted .400 (10-for-25) in the Tigers’ five NCAA Tournament games with one double, one homer, seven RBI and six runs scored. He was 5-for-11 in the NCAA Super Regional versus Florida State with one double, one homer and four RBI. Duplantis hit .357 (5-for-14) in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional with three RBI and four runs scored, and he batted .304 (7-for-23) in the SEC Tournament with two doubles, one triple, three RBI and five runs.

He launched the game-winning three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning at Arkansas on May 11; the dinger erased a 2-0 deficit and lifted the Tigers to a 3-2 victory. The win ended the Tigers’ five-game losing streak, and beginning with that victory, LSU won 10 of its final 15 games. Duplantis hit .538 (7-for-13) in the Ole Miss series (May 3-5) with one double, one homer, six RBI and three runs. He was 5-for-6 in Game 3 of the Ole Miss series with one double, a three-run homer, five RBI and two runs scored.

He hit .563 (9-for-16) in the Florida series (April 18-20) with seven RBI and three runs scored, and he batted .583 (7-for-12) in three games at Mississippi State (March 28-30) with two homers, two RBI and six runs scored.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.