Love it, Like it, Hate it: Mayonnaise
We often think of mayonnaise as one of the least healthy foods on the planet, but it actually isn’t as bad as you may think it is – and we actually have plenty of “LOVE IT” and “LIKE IT” options for it in today’s Get the Skinny with Molly.
Mayo 101:
- Main ingredients: Oil (soybean, canola, and/or olive oil), eggs and vinegar
- Low in saturated fat (regular mayo has just 1 to 2 grams per tablespoon)
- Very low in cholesterol (5 to 10 mg cholesterol per serving)
- But it’s high in calories, with 100 calories per tablespoon
What’s the difference in types of mayo?
- Most light mayo made with oil, eggs, & vinegar {like regular mayo} + corn starch or modified food starch
- Most “olive oil” mayo has soybean/canola oil, often listed before olive oil on label
- Vegan mayo uses binders like xanthan gum and soy protein isolate in place of eggs
LOVE IT!
Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil Mayo
- 100 calories, 12 grams fat, 125 mg sodium, 0 carbohydrate
- Avocado oil, eggs, egg yolks, vinegar
Spectrum Canola Mayo
- 100 calories – 11 grams fat – 95 mg sodium – 0 carbohydrate
- Canola oil, eggs, vinegar
Chosen Foods Vegan Mayo
- 90 calories – 10 grams fat – 1 gram carbohydrate
- Avocado oil, chickpea broth, vinegar, sugar, faba bean protein powder
LIKE IT!
Most light mayonnaise: Half the calories of regular mayo, but most contain modified food starch, sugar, gums and other additives not found in regular mayo
- Hellmann’s Light – Blue Plate Light – Kraft Reduced Fat Mayo with Olive Oil – Spectrum Light Canola Mayo –– Kraft Flavored Mayo (e.g. Chipotle) – The Ojai Cook Lemonaise Light
HATE IT!
Walden Farm’s Amazin’ Mayo: Zero calories, sugar, or fat, but made with the artificial sweetener sucralose (Splenda)
Kraft Fat Free Mayo – only 10 calories per tablespoon, but has more sugar and high fructose corn syrup than soybean oil, plus contains artificial colors, yellow 6 and Blue 1.
##
