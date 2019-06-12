× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Mayonnaise

We often think of mayonnaise as one of the least healthy foods on the planet, but it actually isn’t as bad as you may think it is – and we actually have plenty of “LOVE IT” and “LIKE IT” options for it in today’s Get the Skinny with Molly.

Mayo 101:

Main ingredients: Oil (soybean, canola, and/or olive oil), eggs and vinegar

Low in saturated fat (regular mayo has just 1 to 2 grams per tablespoon)

Very low in cholesterol (5 to 10 mg cholesterol per serving)

But it’s high in calories, with 100 calories per tablespoon

What’s the difference in types of mayo?

Most light mayo made with oil, eggs, & vinegar {like regular mayo} + corn starch or modified food starch

made with oil, eggs, & vinegar {like regular mayo} + corn starch or modified food starch Most “olive oil” mayo has soybean/canola oil, often listed before olive oil on label

has soybean/canola oil, often listed before olive oil on label Vegan mayo uses binders like xanthan gum and soy protein isolate in place of eggs

LOVE IT!

Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil Mayo

100 calories, 12 grams fat, 125 mg sodium, 0 carbohydrate

Avocado oil, eggs, egg yolks, vinegar

Spectrum Canola Mayo

100 calories – 11 grams fat – 95 mg sodium – 0 carbohydrate

Canola oil, eggs, vinegar

Chosen Foods Vegan Mayo

90 calories – 10 grams fat – 1 gram carbohydrate

Avocado oil, chickpea broth, vinegar, sugar, faba bean protein powder

LIKE IT!

Most light mayonnaise: Half the calories of regular mayo, but most contain modified food starch, sugar, gums and other additives not found in regular mayo

Hellmann’s Light – Blue Plate Light – Kraft Reduced Fat Mayo with Olive Oil – Spectrum Light Canola Mayo –– Kraft Flavored Mayo (e.g. Chipotle) – The Ojai Cook Lemonaise Light

HATE IT!

Walden Farm’s Amazin’ Mayo: Zero calories, sugar, or fat, but made with the artificial sweetener sucralose (Splenda)

Kraft Fat Free Mayo – only 10 calories per tablespoon, but has more sugar and high fructose corn syrup than soybean oil, plus contains artificial colors, yellow 6 and Blue 1.

##

