Louisiana Landmarks Society announced the 2019 'New Orleans Nine Most Endangered Sites'

NEW ORLEANS – Both the historic McDonogh School No. 7 and the Circle Food Store made the list of New Orleans’ most endangered sites.

Modeled on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s listing of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places, the New Orleans’ Nine was inaugurated by Louisiana Landmarks Society in 2005.

The list aims to save historic sites and facilities that may be threatened by demolition, neglect, or bureaucracy.

Through an annual announcement the Society seeks to gain publicity for endangered places, to advocate for sound preservation policies, and to educate the public that the loss of these resources would diminish the community.

“Our list this year is a selection of endangered sites that spans the history and geography of the city, from a Creole cottage in Tremé to the lifeblood of our city, the sewerage and water infrastructure. These and seven other sites beg for investment so that they can continue to serve the New Orleans community,” said Michael Duplantier, president of the Landmarks Society.

The naming of the New Orleans’ Nine follows a citywide call for nominations from individuals, neighborhood associations, and historic and architectural organizations.

The final choices are based upon selection criteria such as historic, architectural, civic and cultural value, the severity of the threat, and the degree of community commitment to save the property. The list is as follows: