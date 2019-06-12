× Lineman, pro camp again head to Nicholls

The 33rd annual offensive and defensive lineman camp is set for again for the campus of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux June 22nd thru June 25th.

The camp, began by former LSU and Philadelphia Eagles defensive line coach Pete Jenkins, is an instructional camp for high school aged offensive and defensive lineman.

For more info go to louisianalinecamp.com.

And, the 12th annual pro football camp is at Guidry Stadium at Nicholls State July 19th.

The camp is open to high school players.

For more info go to profootballcamp.org