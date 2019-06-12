KINKY BOOTS this weekend at the Saenger

NEW ORLEANS – Tickets to the Tony Award-winning musical, KINKY BOOTS, are on sale now.

Inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family’s struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

The production will play five times at Saenger Theatre, from June 14-16.

· Friday: 8 P.M.

· Saturday: 2 P.M. & 8 P.M.

· Sunday: 2 P.M. & 7 P.M.

TROIKA Entertainment is thrilled to present the smash-hit musical that brings together four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Book) and Grammy Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper (Tony Award-winner for Best Score for KINKY BOOTS.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell.

Tickets for KINKY BOOTS are now on sale at the Saenger Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster.com, and they start at $39.50 plus service charges and fees.

The box office, located at 1111 Canal St., is open Monday – Friday 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

KINKY BOOTS has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fifth year, an Olivier Award-winning production in London, an Australian production that opened in October 2016, and an upcoming production in Germany.

Other previous productions include a past US National Tour that played more than 80 cities, an Award-winning extended run in Toronto, two productions in Korea, and a Japanese language production.

For full performance schedule and details, please visit KinkyBootsTheTour.com.

For local information, please visit saengernola.com.