He Gets Another Honor: Gaconi Earns ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Honors

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana senior pitcher Corey Gaconi added to his postseason accolades Wednesday, drawing ABCA/Rawlings All-Region honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association. The 2019 Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year earned a spot on the Central All-Region first team, finishing the year with a 7-3 record and a 2.57 earned run average. He held opponents to a .244 batting average and fanned 95 in 108.2 innings of work. Gaconi’s control was his greatest asset, as he only walked 11 batters on the season, ranking among the Division I national leaders in strikeout-to-walk ratio (8.64, 4th) and walks allowed per nine innings (0.91, 5th). All-Region teams are voted on by members of the ABCA. The process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. I All-America Committee, chaired by Tommy Raffo of Arkansas State University.

ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-Americans will be announced Saturday, June 15.

The finalists for the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team will be announced Monday, June 17, via Twitter and the Gold Glove winners in all divisions will be announced Wednesday, June 19. In all divisions, ABCA/Rawlings National Pitchers of the Year will be announced Monday, June 24, followed Wednesday, June 26, by ABCA/Rawlings National Players of the Year.

The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. More than 11,000 members represent all 50 states and 23 countries. Since an initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth.

ABCA CENTRAL ALL-REGION TEAMS

First Team

Pos.  Player                           Cl.    School    

C      Pedro Pages                  Jr.     Florida Atlantic

C      Chase Smartt                Sr.     Troy

1B    Sonny DiChiara            Fr.     Samford

2B    Nate Fisbeck                 Jr.     McNeese State

3B    Chad Bell                      Sr.     Louisiana Monroe

SS     Hayden Cantrelle          So.    Louisiana

OF    Yamil Pagan                 Sr.     Alabama State

OF    Ethan Wilson                Fr.     South Alabama

OF    Javeyan Williams          Sr.     Southern

OF    Jake Sanford                 Jr.     Western Kentucky

DH   Riley Pittman               Sr.     Arkansas-Little Rock

P       Matt Canterino             Jr.     Rice

P       Corey Gaconi               Sr.     Southeastern Louisiana

P       Zach Hester                  Jr.     Samford

RP    Reeves Martin              Jr.     New Orleans

RP    Zach Greene                 Sr.     South Alabama

 

Second Team

Pos.  Player                           Cl.    School

C      Santiago Garcia            So.    Alabama State

1B    Mason Mallard             Sr.     Louisiana Tech

1B    Joe Davis                      Sr.     Houston

2B    Francisco Urbaez          Jr.     Florida Atlantic

3B    Tyler LaPorte               Sr.     Southern

SS     Drew Frederic              Jr.     Troy

SS     Dalton Shuffield          So.    Texas State

OF    Colton Cowser             Fr.     Sam Houston State

OF    Rigsby Mosley              So.    Troy

OF    Jordan Fucci                 Jr.     Samford

DH   Andrew Dunlap            Sr.     Rice

P       Cody Davenport           Sr.     Central Arkansas

P       Logan Allen                  So.    Florida International

P       Hayden Wesneski         Jr.     Sam Houston State

P       Alex Palmer                  Jr.     Stephen F. Austin

RP    Andrew Gross              Sr.     UT Arlington

