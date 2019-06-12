× He Gets Another Honor: Gaconi Earns ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Honors

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana senior pitcher Corey Gaconi added to his postseason accolades Wednesday, drawing ABCA/Rawlings All-Region honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association. The 2019 Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year earned a spot on the Central All-Region first team, finishing the year with a 7-3 record and a 2.57 earned run average. He held opponents to a .244 batting average and fanned 95 in 108.2 innings of work. Gaconi’s control was his greatest asset, as he only walked 11 batters on the season, ranking among the Division I national leaders in strikeout-to-walk ratio (8.64, 4th) and walks allowed per nine innings (0.91, 5th). All-Region teams are voted on by members of the ABCA. The process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. I All-America Committee, chaired by Tommy Raffo of Arkansas State University.

ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-Americans will be announced Saturday, June 15.

The finalists for the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team will be announced Monday, June 17, via Twitter and the Gold Glove winners in all divisions will be announced Wednesday, June 19. In all divisions, ABCA/Rawlings National Pitchers of the Year will be announced Monday, June 24, followed Wednesday, June 26, by ABCA/Rawlings National Players of the Year.

The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. More than 11,000 members represent all 50 states and 23 countries. Since an initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth.

ABCA CENTRAL ALL-REGION TEAMS

First Team

Pos. Player Cl. School

C Pedro Pages Jr. Florida Atlantic

C Chase Smartt Sr. Troy

1B Sonny DiChiara Fr. Samford

2B Nate Fisbeck Jr. McNeese State

3B Chad Bell Sr. Louisiana Monroe

SS Hayden Cantrelle So. Louisiana

OF Yamil Pagan Sr. Alabama State

OF Ethan Wilson Fr. South Alabama

OF Javeyan Williams Sr. Southern

OF Jake Sanford Jr. Western Kentucky

DH Riley Pittman Sr. Arkansas-Little Rock

P Matt Canterino Jr. Rice

P Corey Gaconi Sr. Southeastern Louisiana

P Zach Hester Jr. Samford

RP Reeves Martin Jr. New Orleans

RP Zach Greene Sr. South Alabama

Second Team

Pos. Player Cl. School

C Santiago Garcia So. Alabama State

1B Mason Mallard Sr. Louisiana Tech

1B Joe Davis Sr. Houston

2B Francisco Urbaez Jr. Florida Atlantic

3B Tyler LaPorte Sr. Southern

SS Drew Frederic Jr. Troy

SS Dalton Shuffield So. Texas State

OF Colton Cowser Fr. Sam Houston State

OF Rigsby Mosley So. Troy

OF Jordan Fucci Jr. Samford

DH Andrew Dunlap Sr. Rice

P Cody Davenport Sr. Central Arkansas

P Logan Allen So. Florida International

P Hayden Wesneski Jr. Sam Houston State

P Alex Palmer Jr. Stephen F. Austin

RP Andrew Gross Sr. UT Arlington

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.