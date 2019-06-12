× Get the Skinny | In the Kitchen with Kyndra Holley + Cranberry Almond Broccoli Salad

Kyndra Holley, from Seattle, WA – professional food blogger and International Best Selling cookbook author is sharing keto tips and tricks and delicious recipes in this week’s Get the Skinny with Molly. On her website Peace, Love and Low Carb you can find helpful resources and hundreds of low carb, keto, and paleo recipes – including recipes with 5 ingredients or less, 30 minute meals, and allergen friendly recipes.

Cranberry Almond Broccoli Salad from Dairy Free Keto Cooking

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound broccoli florets, coarsely chopped

6 slices center-cut bacon, cooked crisp and chopped

½ cup slivered almonds

¼ cup chopped red onion

¼ cup sugar-free dried cranberries, store-bought

¼ cup mayonnaise, more if desired

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Swerve confectioners

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions:

Add the broccoli, bacon, almond, red onion, and cranberries to a large mixing bowl, and toss to combine.

In a separate small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, vinegar, erythritol (Swerve confectioners), salt and pepper and mix until well combined.

Add the mayonnaise mixture to the bowl with the broccoli mixture and toss until all pieces of the broccoli are well dressed.

Nutritional Information Per Serving: Calories: 148 Fat: 12.8g Protein: 4.9g Total Carbs: 4.5g Fiber: 1.9g Net Carbs: 2.6g

###

