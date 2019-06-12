Colonels Slot Pair on Southland Conference All-Academic Teams

Posted 3:07 PM, June 12, 2019, by
nicholls state

FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference released the league’s 2019 All-Academic baseball selections early Tuesday afternoon, tabbing Nicholls State University sophomore Dane Simon and senior Jacob Bedevian to the prestigious honor roll. Simon scored one of the few automatic selections due to his placement on the CoSIDA Academic All-District squad while Bedevian, who served as the Colonels’ primary Saturday starter throughout the season, wrapped up a slot on the second team.

The All-Academic teams are voted upon by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and academic/compliance staff.

Throughout this season’s campaign, Simon blossomed into one of the Colonels most reliable offensive assets, finishing the year ranked first on the team in on-base percentage (.397) and runs scored (41), second in batting average (.288) and RBIs (27) and third in total hits (55). All-in-all, the sophomore served as the lone representative of his class on the All-Academic first team and one of just three who made the cut conference-wide.

Bedevian, meanwhile, served as a primary starter in the weekend rotation for the Colonels, pitching a regular season league-high 102.1 total innings while holding down a solid 2.99 ERA with 61 strikeouts. The senior posted two complete games on the year as well, and would have two additional if not for extra-inning games against HBU (pitched 12.0 of 15.0-frame win) and ACU (pitched. 9.0 in 13.0-frame loss).

2019 Southland Conference All-Academic Teams

2019 Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year: Corey Gaconi, Southeastern Louisiana

2019 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic First Team

Name

School

Cl.

GPA

Major

Corey Gaconi*2^$

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

3.92

Marketing

Sean Arnold*

UIW

Jr.

3.42

Sport Management

Eddy Gonzalez*

UIW

Sr.

3.34

Management

Ryan Gonzalez*

UIW

Sr.

3.05

Kinesiology

Tyler Miller^

UIW

Gr.

4.00

Accounting

Bryan King^$

McNeese

Sr.

4.00

Natural Resource Conservation Mgmt.

Reeves Martin*

New Orleans

Jr.

3.01

Human Performance & Health Promotion

Dane Simon^

Nicholls

So.

3.95

Business Administration

Hayden Wesneski*2

Sam Houston State

Jr.

3.78

Accounting

Kyle Schimpf^

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

3.86

General Studies

Itchy Burts*2

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Jr.

3.69

Mechanical Engineering

Cody Davenport

Central Arkansas

Sr.

3.33

Physical Education/Teacher Education

2019 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic Second Team

Name

School

Cl.

GPA

Major

Nick Mikolajchak2

Sam Houston State

Jr.

3.91

General Business

Nathan Jones

Northwestern State

Sr.

3.41

Business Administration

Luke Marbach

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Jr.

4.00

Kinesiology

Jared Biddy

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

3.50

General Studies

Bryce Tassin

Southeastern Louisiana

Jr.

3.87

Accounting

Caleb Ricca

Northwestern State

Jr.

3.33

Business Administration

Jason Blanchard

Lamar

Sr.

3.31

Economics

Dalon Farkas2

Abilene Christian

Sr.

3.40

Accounting

Ryan Flores

UIW

So.

3.43

Rehabilitative Sciences

Jacob Bedevian

Nicholls

Sr.

3.15

Business Administration

Gavin Stone

Central Arkansas

So.

3.10

Physical Education/Teacher Education

Mason Knopp

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

3.53

General Studies

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.