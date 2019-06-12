× Colonels Slot Pair on Southland Conference All-Academic Teams

FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference released the league’s 2019 All-Academic baseball selections early Tuesday afternoon, tabbing Nicholls State University sophomore Dane Simon and senior Jacob Bedevian to the prestigious honor roll. Simon scored one of the few automatic selections due to his placement on the CoSIDA Academic All-District squad while Bedevian, who served as the Colonels’ primary Saturday starter throughout the season, wrapped up a slot on the second team.

The All-Academic teams are voted upon by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and academic/compliance staff.

Throughout this season’s campaign, Simon blossomed into one of the Colonels most reliable offensive assets, finishing the year ranked first on the team in on-base percentage (.397) and runs scored (41), second in batting average (.288) and RBIs (27) and third in total hits (55). All-in-all, the sophomore served as the lone representative of his class on the All-Academic first team and one of just three who made the cut conference-wide.

Bedevian, meanwhile, served as a primary starter in the weekend rotation for the Colonels, pitching a regular season league-high 102.1 total innings while holding down a solid 2.99 ERA with 61 strikeouts. The senior posted two complete games on the year as well, and would have two additional if not for extra-inning games against HBU (pitched 12.0 of 15.0-frame win) and ACU (pitched. 9.0 in 13.0-frame loss).

2019 Southland Conference All-Academic Teams

2019 Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year: Corey Gaconi, Southeastern Louisiana

2019 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic First Team

Name School Cl. GPA Major Corey Gaconi*2^$ Southeastern Louisiana Sr. 3.92 Marketing Sean Arnold* UIW Jr. 3.42 Sport Management Eddy Gonzalez* UIW Sr. 3.34 Management Ryan Gonzalez* UIW Sr. 3.05 Kinesiology Tyler Miller^ UIW Gr. 4.00 Accounting Bryan King^$ McNeese Sr. 4.00 Natural Resource Conservation Mgmt. Reeves Martin* New Orleans Jr. 3.01 Human Performance & Health Promotion Dane Simon^ Nicholls So. 3.95 Business Administration Hayden Wesneski*2 Sam Houston State Jr. 3.78 Accounting Kyle Schimpf^ Southeastern Louisiana Sr. 3.86 General Studies Itchy Burts*2 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. 3.69 Mechanical Engineering Cody Davenport Central Arkansas Sr. 3.33 Physical Education/Teacher Education

2019 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic Second Team