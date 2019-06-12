× Coleam, Davis and Walford Named Academic All-Southland

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana’s Gerald Coleman, Ashley Davis and Grace Walford were named to the 2019 Outdoor Track and Field Southland Conference All-Academic Team, the league office announced Wednesday. Davis, majoring in Criminal Justice, finished the spring with a 3.2 GPA. The junior was an automatic selection after finishing second in the shot put at the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships May 5 in Natchitoches, Louisiana. The Watson, Louisiana native threw 52 feet, 6.75 inches (16.02m) and competed in the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville, Florida. Coleman, a Sports Management major, finished the semester with a 3.6 GPA. The New Orleans, Louisiana native recorded the fastest time in the conference in the 400m hurdles. The junior ran a 51.94 at the Southeastern Strawberry Relays March 2 in Hammond. The Landry-Walker grad also qualified for the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville. Walford compiled a 3.83 GPA in the spring majoring in Elementary Education. The Lincoln, Kansas product, placed fourth at the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships in the hammer throw with a personal best mark of 181-6 (55.32m).

“I am proud of all three of them,” said Southeastern track head coach Corey Mistretta. “We are committed to continue recruiting student-athletes who can excel both on the track and in the classroom.”

Abilene Christian’s Ryan Cleary and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Sashane Hanson were named Student-Athletes of the Year.

2019 Southland Conference Men’s Track & Field All-Academic

Team

Name School Cl. GPA Major Ryan Simmons3 Abilene Christian Gr. 3.86 Accounting Ryan Cleary* Abilene Christian Gr. 3.80 Accounting Blaze Brownlow*2 Abilene Christian Sr. 3.74 Finance Kai Schmidt*2 Abilene Christian Gr. 3.62 Accounting Ryan Linton* Abilene Christian Sr. 3.00 Nursing Markus Schwiekert* Central Arkansas Sr. 3.90 Marketing Jaron Hamilton Central Arkansas Jr. 3.82 Exercise Science Jared Hamilton Central Arkansas Jr. 3.68 Exercise Science Christos Zachariou Houston Baptist Jr. 4.00 Psychology Andrew Leuthner Incarnate Word Sr. 4.00 Accounting Jordan Cherin Incarnate Word Jr. 3.96 Computer Information Systems Garett Cortez*3 Incarnate Word Sr. 3.86 Sports Management Rodney Littlejohn*2 Incarnate Word Sr. 3.45 Kinesiology Deion Hardy Incarnate Word Sr. 3.10 Business Jamie Crowe* Lamar Gr. 3.77 Kinesiology Matt Arnold* Lamar Gr. 3.66 Kinesiology Webster Slaughter* Lamar So. 3.38 Communications Nemanja Koviljac2 McNeese Jr. 3.97 Engineering Michael Nichols Sam Houston State Gr. 3.50 Sports Management Tyler Adams*4 Sam Houston State Sr. 3.48 Engineering Technology Joshua Hernandez*2 Sam Houston State Sr. 3.40 Kinesiology Clayton Fritsch Sam Houston State Jr. 3.17 Agriculture Business Aaron Akens* Sam Houston State Sr. 3.10 Engineering Technology and Physics Gerald Coleman Southeastern Louisiana Jr. 3.60 Sports Management Cord Neal* Stephen F. Austin So. 4.00 Animal Science Drake Murphy* Stephen F. Austin Sr. 3.31 Kinesiology Bjoern Adden Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. 3.96 Business Management Colton Cohea Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. 3.62 Mechanical Engineering Logan Robinson Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. 3.50 Kinesiology

2019 Southland Conference Women’s Track & Field All-Academic Team

Name School Cl. GPA Major Carnley Graham3 Abilene Christian Sr. 3.89 Nursing Taylor Posey Abilene Christian Sr. 3.83 Nursing Irene Akwitti2 Abilene Christian Sr. 3.77 Nursing Annina Brandenburg* Abilene Christian Sr. 3.70 Marketing Briahna Gerlach Abilene Christian Jr. 3.53 Social Work Megan Kirby Abilene Christian So. 3.00 Social Studies Erin Woodward Central Arkansas Jr. 4.00 HSC PT Hannah Noble2 Central Arkansas Sr. 3.86 Marketing Ajah Criner Central Arkansas Jr. 3.26 Exercise Science Ana Kriletic*3^ Houston Baptist Sr. 4.00 Psychology Kaitlin Smith Houston Baptist So. 3.94 Kinesiology Danielle Martinez3 Incarnate Word Sr. 3.87 Marketing Dominique Allen* Incarnate Word Jr. 3.67 Rehabilitative Sciences Deja Keys* Incarnate Word Jr. 3.40 Criminal Justice Erekha Sebastion Incarnate Word So. 3.40 Interdisciplinary Studies Sarea Alexander*2 Incarnate Word Sr. 3.08 English Katie Buckley Lamar Gr. 3.88 Kinesiology Migle Muraskaite* Lamar So. 3.50 Exercise Science Thai Williams* Lamar Sr. 3.03 Kinesiology Alex Eykelbosch* McNeese Sr. 4.00 Exercise Physiology Grace McKenzie2 McNeese Sr. 3.75 Exercise Science Alanna Arvie*2 McNeese Jr. 3.47 Biology (Pre-Med) Gladys Jerotich McNeese Sr. 3.27 Basic Studies Aleyah Donald McNeese Jr. 3.15 Criminal Justice Callie Scull Nicholls Sr. 3.90 Biology/Pre-Med Brooke Petkovich Northwestern State Jr. 4.00 Health and Exercise Science Jasmyn Steels2 Northwestern State Jr. 3.62 Psychology Kelsey Frank* Northwestern State Sr. 3.07 Social Work Halie Daniel2 Sam Houston State Sr. 3.97 Criminal Justice Jamie Eckford2 Sam Houston State Sr. 3.33 Health Sciences Grace Walford Southeastern Louisiana Jr. 3.83 Elementary Education Ashley Davis* Southeastern Louisiana Jr. 3.20 Criminal Justice Kelsey Ramirez* Stephen F. Austin So. 4.00 Kinesiology Taryn Surratt2 Stephen F. Austin Jr. 4.00 Music Jillian Turner Stephen F. Austin Sr. 3.50 Kinesiology Kendall Rodriguez Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. 4.00 Accounting Sierra Pruitt Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. 3.55 Psychology Sashane Hanson*3 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. 3.42 Biomedical Science

* Automatic selection

2 Two-time all-academic selection

3 Three-time all-academic selection

^ Google Cloud Academic All-District selection