Coleam, Davis and Walford Named Academic All-Southland
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana’s Gerald Coleman, Ashley Davis and Grace Walford were named to the 2019 Outdoor Track and Field Southland Conference All-Academic Team, the league office announced Wednesday. Davis, majoring in Criminal Justice, finished the spring with a 3.2 GPA. The junior was an automatic selection after finishing second in the shot put at the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships May 5 in Natchitoches, Louisiana. The Watson, Louisiana native threw 52 feet, 6.75 inches (16.02m) and competed in the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville, Florida. Coleman, a Sports Management major, finished the semester with a 3.6 GPA. The New Orleans, Louisiana native recorded the fastest time in the conference in the 400m hurdles. The junior ran a 51.94 at the Southeastern Strawberry Relays March 2 in Hammond. The Landry-Walker grad also qualified for the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville. Walford compiled a 3.83 GPA in the spring majoring in Elementary Education. The Lincoln, Kansas product, placed fourth at the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships in the hammer throw with a personal best mark of 181-6 (55.32m).
“I am proud of all three of them,” said Southeastern track head coach Corey Mistretta. “We are committed to continue recruiting student-athletes who can excel both on the track and in the classroom.”
Abilene Christian’s Ryan Cleary and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Sashane Hanson were named Student-Athletes of the Year.
2019 Southland Conference Men’s Track & Field All-Academic
Team
|Name
|School
|Cl.
|GPA
|Major
|Ryan Simmons3
|Abilene Christian
|Gr.
|3.86
|Accounting
|Ryan Cleary*
|Abilene Christian
|Gr.
|3.80
|Accounting
|Blaze Brownlow*2
|Abilene Christian
|Sr.
|3.74
|Finance
|Kai Schmidt*2
|Abilene Christian
|Gr.
|3.62
|Accounting
|Ryan Linton*
|Abilene Christian
|Sr.
|3.00
|Nursing
|Markus Schwiekert*
|Central Arkansas
|Sr.
|3.90
|Marketing
|Jaron Hamilton
|Central Arkansas
|Jr.
|3.82
|Exercise Science
|Jared Hamilton
|Central Arkansas
|Jr.
|3.68
|Exercise Science
|Christos Zachariou
|Houston Baptist
|Jr.
|4.00
|Psychology
|Andrew Leuthner
|Incarnate Word
|Sr.
|4.00
|Accounting
|Jordan Cherin
|Incarnate Word
|Jr.
|3.96
|Computer Information Systems
|Garett Cortez*3
|Incarnate Word
|Sr.
|3.86
|Sports Management
|Rodney Littlejohn*2
|Incarnate Word
|Sr.
|3.45
|Kinesiology
|Deion Hardy
|Incarnate Word
|Sr.
|3.10
|Business
|Jamie Crowe*
|Lamar
|Gr.
|3.77
|Kinesiology
|Matt Arnold*
|Lamar
|Gr.
|3.66
|Kinesiology
|Webster Slaughter*
|Lamar
|So.
|3.38
|Communications
|Nemanja Koviljac2
|McNeese
|Jr.
|3.97
|Engineering
|Michael Nichols
|Sam Houston State
|Gr.
|3.50
|Sports Management
|Tyler Adams*4
|Sam Houston State
|Sr.
|3.48
|Engineering Technology
|Joshua Hernandez*2
|Sam Houston State
|Sr.
|3.40
|Kinesiology
|Clayton Fritsch
|Sam Houston State
|Jr.
|3.17
|Agriculture Business
|Aaron Akens*
|Sam Houston State
|Sr.
|3.10
|Engineering Technology and Physics
|Gerald Coleman
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Jr.
|3.60
|Sports Management
|Cord Neal*
|Stephen F. Austin
|So.
|4.00
|Animal Science
|Drake Murphy*
|Stephen F. Austin
|Sr.
|3.31
|Kinesiology
|Bjoern Adden
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Jr.
|3.96
|Business Management
|Colton Cohea
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Jr.
|3.62
|Mechanical Engineering
|Logan Robinson
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Jr.
|3.50
|Kinesiology
2019 Southland Conference Women’s Track & Field All-Academic Team
|Name
|School
|Cl.
|GPA
|Major
|Carnley Graham3
|Abilene Christian
|Sr.
|3.89
|Nursing
|Taylor Posey
|Abilene Christian
|Sr.
|3.83
|Nursing
|Irene Akwitti2
|Abilene Christian
|Sr.
|3.77
|Nursing
|Annina Brandenburg*
|Abilene Christian
|Sr.
|3.70
|Marketing
|Briahna Gerlach
|Abilene Christian
|Jr.
|3.53
|Social Work
|Megan Kirby
|Abilene Christian
|So.
|3.00
|Social Studies
|Erin Woodward
|Central Arkansas
|Jr.
|4.00
|HSC PT
|Hannah Noble2
|Central Arkansas
|Sr.
|3.86
|Marketing
|Ajah Criner
|Central Arkansas
|Jr.
|3.26
|Exercise Science
|Ana Kriletic*3^
|Houston Baptist
|Sr.
|4.00
|Psychology
|Kaitlin Smith
|Houston Baptist
|So.
|3.94
|Kinesiology
|Danielle Martinez3
|Incarnate Word
|Sr.
|3.87
|Marketing
|Dominique Allen*
|Incarnate Word
|Jr.
|3.67
|Rehabilitative Sciences
|Deja Keys*
|Incarnate Word
|Jr.
|3.40
|Criminal Justice
|Erekha Sebastion
|Incarnate Word
|So.
|3.40
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Sarea Alexander*2
|Incarnate Word
|Sr.
|3.08
|English
|Katie Buckley
|Lamar
|Gr.
|3.88
|Kinesiology
|Migle Muraskaite*
|Lamar
|So.
|3.50
|Exercise Science
|Thai Williams*
|Lamar
|Sr.
|3.03
|Kinesiology
|Alex Eykelbosch*
|McNeese
|Sr.
|4.00
|Exercise Physiology
|Grace McKenzie2
|McNeese
|Sr.
|3.75
|Exercise Science
|Alanna Arvie*2
|McNeese
|Jr.
|3.47
|Biology (Pre-Med)
|Gladys Jerotich
|McNeese
|Sr.
|3.27
|Basic Studies
|Aleyah Donald
|McNeese
|Jr.
|3.15
|Criminal Justice
|Callie Scull
|Nicholls
|Sr.
|3.90
|Biology/Pre-Med
|Brooke Petkovich
|Northwestern State
|Jr.
|4.00
|Health and Exercise Science
|Jasmyn Steels2
|Northwestern State
|Jr.
|3.62
|Psychology
|Kelsey Frank*
|Northwestern State
|Sr.
|3.07
|Social Work
|Halie Daniel2
|Sam Houston State
|Sr.
|3.97
|Criminal Justice
|Jamie Eckford2
|Sam Houston State
|Sr.
|3.33
|Health Sciences
|Grace Walford
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Jr.
|3.83
|Elementary Education
|Ashley Davis*
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Jr.
|3.20
|Criminal Justice
|Kelsey Ramirez*
|Stephen F. Austin
|So.
|4.00
|Kinesiology
|Taryn Surratt2
|Stephen F. Austin
|Jr.
|4.00
|Music
|Jillian Turner
|Stephen F. Austin
|Sr.
|3.50
|Kinesiology
|Kendall Rodriguez
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Sr.
|4.00
|Accounting
|Sierra Pruitt
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Jr.
|3.55
|Psychology
|Sashane Hanson*3
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Sr.
|3.42
|Biomedical Science
* Automatic selection
2 Two-time all-academic selection
3 Three-time all-academic selection
^ Google Cloud Academic All-District selection