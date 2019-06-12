Coleam, Davis and Walford Named Academic All-Southland

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana’s Gerald Coleman, Ashley Davis and Grace Walford were named to the 2019 Outdoor Track and Field Southland Conference All-Academic Team, the league office announced Wednesday. Davis, majoring in Criminal Justice, finished the spring with a 3.2 GPA. The junior was an automatic selection after finishing second in the shot put at the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships May 5 in Natchitoches, Louisiana. The Watson, Louisiana native threw 52 feet, 6.75 inches (16.02m) and competed in the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville, Florida. Coleman, a Sports Management major, finished the semester with a 3.6 GPA. The New Orleans, Louisiana native recorded the fastest time in the conference in the 400m hurdles. The junior ran a 51.94 at the Southeastern Strawberry Relays March 2 in Hammond. The Landry-Walker grad also qualified for the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville. Walford compiled a 3.83 GPA in the spring majoring in Elementary Education. The Lincoln, Kansas product, placed fourth at the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships in the hammer throw with a personal best mark of 181-6 (55.32m).

“I am proud of all three of them,” said Southeastern track head coach Corey Mistretta. “We are committed to continue recruiting student-athletes who can excel both on the track and in the classroom.”

Abilene Christian’s Ryan Cleary and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Sashane Hanson were named Student-Athletes of the Year.

2019 Southland Conference Men’s Track & Field All-Academic

Team

Name School Cl. GPA Major
Ryan Simmons3 Abilene Christian Gr. 3.86 Accounting
Ryan Cleary* Abilene Christian Gr. 3.80 Accounting
Blaze Brownlow*2 Abilene Christian Sr. 3.74 Finance
Kai Schmidt*2 Abilene Christian Gr. 3.62 Accounting
Ryan Linton* Abilene Christian Sr. 3.00 Nursing
Markus Schwiekert* Central Arkansas Sr. 3.90 Marketing
Jaron Hamilton Central Arkansas Jr. 3.82 Exercise Science
Jared Hamilton Central Arkansas Jr. 3.68 Exercise Science
Christos Zachariou Houston Baptist Jr. 4.00 Psychology
Andrew Leuthner Incarnate Word Sr. 4.00 Accounting
Jordan Cherin Incarnate Word Jr. 3.96 Computer Information Systems
Garett Cortez*3 Incarnate Word Sr. 3.86 Sports Management
Rodney Littlejohn*2 Incarnate Word Sr. 3.45 Kinesiology
Deion Hardy Incarnate Word Sr. 3.10 Business
Jamie Crowe* Lamar Gr. 3.77 Kinesiology
Matt Arnold* Lamar Gr. 3.66 Kinesiology
Webster Slaughter* Lamar So. 3.38 Communications
Nemanja Koviljac2 McNeese Jr. 3.97 Engineering
Michael Nichols Sam Houston State Gr. 3.50 Sports Management
Tyler Adams*4 Sam Houston State Sr. 3.48 Engineering Technology
Joshua Hernandez*2 Sam Houston State Sr. 3.40 Kinesiology
Clayton Fritsch Sam Houston State Jr. 3.17 Agriculture Business
Aaron Akens* Sam Houston State Sr. 3.10 Engineering Technology and Physics
Gerald Coleman Southeastern Louisiana Jr. 3.60 Sports Management
Cord Neal* Stephen F. Austin So. 4.00 Animal Science
Drake Murphy* Stephen F. Austin Sr. 3.31 Kinesiology
Bjoern Adden Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. 3.96 Business Management
Colton Cohea Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. 3.62 Mechanical Engineering
Logan Robinson Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. 3.50 Kinesiology

 

2019 Southland Conference Women’s Track & Field All-Academic Team

 

Name School Cl. GPA Major
Carnley Graham3 Abilene Christian Sr. 3.89 Nursing
Taylor Posey Abilene Christian Sr. 3.83 Nursing
Irene Akwitti2 Abilene Christian Sr. 3.77 Nursing
Annina Brandenburg* Abilene Christian Sr. 3.70 Marketing
Briahna Gerlach Abilene Christian Jr. 3.53 Social Work
Megan Kirby Abilene Christian So. 3.00 Social Studies
Erin Woodward Central Arkansas Jr. 4.00 HSC PT
Hannah Noble2 Central Arkansas Sr. 3.86 Marketing
Ajah Criner Central Arkansas Jr. 3.26 Exercise Science
Ana Kriletic*3^ Houston Baptist Sr. 4.00 Psychology
Kaitlin Smith Houston Baptist So. 3.94 Kinesiology
Danielle Martinez3 Incarnate Word Sr. 3.87 Marketing
Dominique Allen* Incarnate Word Jr. 3.67 Rehabilitative Sciences
Deja Keys* Incarnate Word Jr. 3.40 Criminal Justice
Erekha Sebastion Incarnate Word So. 3.40 Interdisciplinary Studies
Sarea Alexander*2 Incarnate Word Sr. 3.08 English
Katie Buckley Lamar Gr. 3.88 Kinesiology
Migle Muraskaite* Lamar So. 3.50 Exercise Science
Thai Williams* Lamar Sr. 3.03 Kinesiology
Alex Eykelbosch* McNeese Sr. 4.00 Exercise Physiology
Grace McKenzie2 McNeese Sr. 3.75 Exercise Science
Alanna Arvie*2 McNeese Jr. 3.47 Biology (Pre-Med)
Gladys Jerotich McNeese Sr. 3.27 Basic Studies
Aleyah Donald McNeese Jr. 3.15 Criminal Justice
Callie Scull Nicholls Sr. 3.90 Biology/Pre-Med
Brooke Petkovich Northwestern State Jr. 4.00 Health and Exercise Science
Jasmyn Steels2 Northwestern State Jr. 3.62 Psychology
Kelsey Frank* Northwestern State Sr. 3.07 Social Work
Halie Daniel2 Sam Houston State Sr. 3.97 Criminal Justice
Jamie Eckford2 Sam Houston State Sr. 3.33 Health Sciences
Grace Walford Southeastern Louisiana Jr. 3.83 Elementary Education
Ashley Davis* Southeastern Louisiana Jr. 3.20 Criminal Justice
Kelsey Ramirez* Stephen F. Austin So. 4.00 Kinesiology
Taryn Surratt2 Stephen F. Austin Jr. 4.00 Music
Jillian Turner Stephen F. Austin Sr. 3.50 Kinesiology
Kendall Rodriguez Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. 4.00 Accounting
Sierra Pruitt Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. 3.55 Psychology
Sashane Hanson*3 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. 3.42 Biomedical Science

* Automatic selection

2 Two-time all-academic selection

3 Three-time all-academic selection

^ Google Cloud Academic All-District selection

