Two men rescued from river after falling out of inflatable pool toy

CALIENTE, Calif. (KERO) — Two men were rescued from the Kern River after they fell out of an inflatable pool toy.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, deputies from the Kern Valley Substation were called out to the Sandy Flat Campground for a search and rescue.

KCSO says deputies learned that two men fell out of an inflatable pool toy that resembles a raft while in the Kern River.

Kern Valley Search and Rescue responded and located one of the men clinging to a tree branch in the middle of the river. KCSO says the second man was swept away on the river and later found by Search and Rescue downstream on the shore.

KCSO says both men were checked out by EMS personnel and helped back to the campground.