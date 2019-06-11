× Tulane’s Sal Gozzo Signs Professional Contract with the Phillies

NEW ORLEANS, La. – After an already impressive haul of Tulane baseball players in the MLB Draft last week, the Green Wave has added another after shortstop Sal Gozzo signed a professional contract with the Philadelphia Phillies organization. Last week, Kody Hoese, Brendan Cellucci, Kaleb Roper, Chase Solesky, Trevor Jensen and Grant Mathews were all selected in the 2019 MLB Draft over the course of the three day event. Gozzo started 55 games as a junior in 2019, playing in 57 of the Green Wave’s 58 games in the infield. Over the course of his three years in New Orleans, the Wallingford, Connecticut, native played in over 163 games with 153 starts. He had 41 hits this season with 29 RBI and 36 runs scored, producing nine doubles, two triples and six home runs. Gozzo had nine multi-hit and multi-RBI outings, going on a four-game hitting streak during the year which was his longest. His eight sacrifice flies led the squad.

Gozzo had one of his best games against Cincinnati, finishing a triple short of the cycle as he went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Of his six home runs, Gozzo hit one in back-to-back games against UConn and UCF.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.