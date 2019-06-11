× This year’s must have Summer items

The sun is shining and the sweet smell of Summer is in the air.

Families are planning vacations from the beach, to the mountains, and even to the snow.

WGNO has rounded up some of our favorite summer necessities, and we are sharing that list with you!

HYDY Infuser Bottles

From their website: It began with a group of friends, a simple question, and a common idea: What’s the point of spending our lives working if we can’t make a meaningful, positive impact on society? HYDY is a forward-thinking brand with a focus on conserving water resources and protecting the environment. HYDY seeks to raise awareness about the importance of water and effect a positive change on society. By helping other people realize that a small change can make a big difference, HYDY seeks to promote water conservation, reduce the use of plastic water bottles, protect the environment and provide access to safe drinking water, thus creating a better future for everyone.

I received the “Estiva” bottle. My first thoughts: sleek design, gorgeous colors, heavy duty material, good size. With continued examination, I learned that the silicone sleeve can be removed for cleaning, etc., although I don’t want to remove it because it looks like a a lot of work to get back on. On first use, I wanted to infuse my water with fruit. I jammed as many blueberries and raspberries as I could into the infuser, and it was delicious! I have since infused my water with lemons, limes, ginger, and cucumbers. More good news? This bottle is leak-proof! That is a huge deal for me, because I am the queen of just throwing things around my car, house, inside my purse, etc. The large handle is super convenient also, as it is easy to grab in a hurry. It can also be attached to back with hooks/straps/buckles, etc. $25 may seem a little steep for a water bottle, but it is absolutely worth it for a good, infuser bottle. After two weeks of use, I find the bottle to be holding up to everyday use very well.

Materials:

Body: Tritan

Cap: Food grade PP polypropylene

Silicone Tea Infuser: Silicone

Silicone Cover: Silicone

EEGO Flip Flops

“We exist to save your sole.” Our mission was simple – deliver your feet complete comfort without compromising your style. Our story started many years ago with a simple problem – how could we make our go-to footwear, a pair of flip flops, as comfortable as possible for a full day of wear. The EEGO design cradles the heel and supports your arch without sacrificing the simple style you love.

I received the EEGO Ladies Flip Flop, in Nude. Packaging was nice and the shoes arrived from the UK undamaged. When I first tried them on, I was just walking around my house, and I was SO nervous that I was about to have to write my first truly negative review. These flip flops were straight up uncomfortable. After less than 20 minutes, the arches of my feet were actually hurting. I didn’t understand how these should could possibly feel good on anyone. But I wasn’t going to give up on them that easily.

A few days later, the unthinkable happened. My house caught fire in the middle of the night. I was woken up out of a dead sleep and told to get out of the house immediately. These flip flops were right there, so I threw them on. Good news, the firefighters saved my house with minimal structure damage. The better news, these flip flops were suddenly so comfortable!

It wasn’t because I was distracted, but because for six hours, I just stood in my front yard watching 50 firefighters scramble. I. Just. Stood. There. The fire was out by 7 A.M. and it was time for us to start making phone calls and getting to work on our sad, charred, burnt up property. I wore these flips flops for ANOTHER eight hours!

The next day, and the day after. I kept going back to these flip flops. The only thing I can think of… is that my feet were so used to being uncomfortable, they took a little time to get used to comfort. Wearing them feels like walking on clouds. The sole is a soft, squishy material that offers excellent heel control and arch support, and the straps are a soft material that doesn’t bother the top of my foot. It has been a solid two weeks and I would 100% recommend these flip flops by EEGO. As far as the price, I would easily pay $30 for a good pair of sneakers or boots, so why not spend that on a great pair of sandals?

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs

A mother of two beautiful daughters just wanted them to enjoy their bath time, without harsh chemicals. Using the most simple ingredients, Lifearound2Angels was born. These homemade bath bombs are made of baking soda, citric acid, shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil, organic coconut oil, epson salt, kaoling clay, water, a touch of fragrance, and skin safe colorants. Each bath bomb in the 12 pack is different, with some being topped with flower petals and glitters. The ingredients in these bath bombs work together to soften water. The butter and oils are perfect for all skin types, as it is easily absorbed to leave skin soft and smooth.

I received the Original 12-pack bath bomb gift set, and it is taking all kinds of will power to not use them all at once! They are all so beautiful! And the smell was billowing out of the box before I even opened it. Though in one box, each bath bomb is individually wrapped, to maintain freshness. The bath bombs were just the right size, at 2.5 oz. each. The scents I received were: Angel, Victorian Rose, LemonGrass and GreenTea, Lavender, Shea & Coconut, LOVE, Kiwi Strawberry, Mango Papaya, Sex on the beach, Melon Ball, Black Raspberry Vanilla, and Sex in the shower.

I do not know exactly which name belongs to which bomb, but the first one I used was blue with gold glitter. I filled my tub with piping hot water. I dropped the bath bomb in and the light show began. The water quickly turned the most beautiful of blues. I let the bath bomb dissolve as I laid back in complete relaxation. I find the oils to have the most fabulous effect on my skin. I really rub the water into my skin and hair. I stayed emerged for about an hour and upon exiting the tub, my skin was SO soft. Hours later, I still felt a difference in the elasticity of my skin. I highly recommend these bath bombs. The 12-pack can be purchased here for 26.80 plus s&h. That makes each bath bomb about $2.50, and I don’t find that bad for amazing smelling, great quality, non-harsh bath bombs.

Numa Milk Chews

“The name “Numa” comes from the Chinese characters from daughter, “nu,” and mother, “ma,” as our product and company was inspired by my mother’s handmade version of one of her favorite childhood treats, which I fell in love with.”

Milk chews are milk-based chewy snacks infused with nuts and dried fruit. Though these milk chews may remind you of other nougat treats, Numa foods are actually healthy. Numa milk chews are all-natural ( with no artificial ingredients), have much less sugar (40% less than the average candy bar), and actually contain healthy vitamins and protein.

I received the Neapolitan Variety Pack. This came with 24 individually wrapped milk chews. The flavors are original creme, chocolate milk, and strawberry. The suggested serving size is 2 pieces. Each serving has 110 calories and 8g of sugar. I decided to let my coworkers be the reviewers for this one. I laid the milk chews out in the break room and let the wolves have at it. Here’s what I heard:

“The chocolate one is good. It reminds me of a tootsie roll.”

“I like that theirs nuts in them. The crunch is nice.”

“I don’t like the original one, it’s kind of boring.”

“These would be really good for hiking. I could just throw them in my backpack.”

“I count carbs and these are a little too carby for me.’

“Where did you get these? I wonder if they are okay for kids? These would be good in my kids lunchboxes.”

The strawberry is really good.”

I don’t like nougat and I really don’t like milk. They are just not for me. But my coworkers really seemed to enjoy them. And I agree with one of my coworkers, that these would be great for hiking, or long trips. They don’t melt, are small and compact, and contain healthy vitamins and protein. I will probably buy a bag to keep on hand for road trips or camping trips.