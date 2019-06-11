× Ramon Finish as NCAA Steals Leader

HAMMOND, La. – When the NCAA officially closed out the 2019 softball season, the Southeastern Louisiana softball team was once again on top of Division I stolen base leaderboard. The Lady Lions finished with a Southland single-season record 227 stolen bases and led Division I with 3.98 steals per game. Southeastern’s nearest competitor was in-state foe UL Lafayette, which finished with 169 steals and 2.91 stolen bases per contest. During head coach Rick Fremin’s four-year tenure at the helm of the program, SLU has led the nation in steals per game three times and topped the nation in steals all four seasons. Southeastern is the first program to ever lead Division I in total stolen bases in four consecutive seasons.

Southeastern’s aggression on the base paths was at another level in 2019. The 227 stolen bases were the 10th-highest single-season total in Division I history and the most since 2001. The 3.98 steals per game was also the highest average since 2001.

Leading the Lady Lions to their gaudy stolen base totals was senior Jaquelyn Ramon, who received the New Balance/NFCA Golden Shoe Award after leading the nation with a single-season Southland record 63 stolen bases and 1.15 steals per game. Ramon’s single-season total is the 10th-highest in Division I history and the most since 2003.

Ramon was the first recruit for Fremin when he came to Hammond and perhaps no player better fit his style. During her tenure, she stole a conference career record 184 stolen bases, which ranks her eighth on the all-time Division I career leaderboard.

Though Ramon’s stolen base prowess will be tough to replace, Southeastern returns several adept base stealers. Lindsey Rizzo (27 steals in 2019), Madisen Blackford (19 steals) and Pryscilla Prince (17 steals) all return for 2020.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.