Popular Mandeville restaurant catches fire

MANDEVILLE, LA — There was a rare sight at Liz’s Where Y’at Diner late this morning, an empty parking lot. The business was serving breakfast to a crowd of about 25 people when the diner caught fire.

According to business employees, the fire did not start in the kitchen. Instead the point of origin appears to be a storage area.

The fire started at about 10:30 in the morning, and restaurant workers say Saint Tammany firefighters were arrived in less than five minutes and had the flame out by about 11:00.

Hours after the fire, Saint Tammany firefighters and the ATF remained at the scene, but there was no word at the time of the exact cause of the fire.

Nobody was hurt, and the restaurant and building owners were already making plans to repair the damage. But the restaurant is closed until further notice as the repair work is completed.