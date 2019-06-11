× The Mel Robbins Show premieres on NOLA38 – September 16 at Noon

NOLA38 is excited to add The Mel Robbins show to our daytime lineup this September!

Mel Robbins has spent the past decade coaching, elevating, and motivating millions of people around the world. Her practical, no-nonsense advice, and life strategies provide tangible results and skills to push through the everyday challenges we all face. The Mel Robbins Show is a daily destination to understand what holds you back and to give you the action plans needed to get the life you deserve.

For more information visit her official website here: The Mel Robbins Show