It’s a blast. And it’s a blastoff at AstroCamp

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms – As the kids here learn to say.

As they sometimes shout out, “in five, four, three, two, one, blastoff!”

That’s because this summer camp is not just a blast.

As WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood finds out, it’s a blastoff.

That’s the way things work at AstroCamp.

Kids from eight to eighteen make their way to Mississippi to the Infinity Science Center.

That’s NASA’s visitor center near Bay St. Louis.

At AstroCamp, kids spend a week.

They study the stars.

They plan their very own mission to the moon.

And they build a rocket to take themselves there.

AstroCamp could be launching the careers of future astronauts.

These kids have no doubt this is the best summer camp.

The week long camp runs for six weeks.

If you’re interested in AstroCamp, all you have to do is click right here, please.