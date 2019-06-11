× Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II trial ends in mistrial for remaining charges

CNN — After former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was found guilty of raping a 59-year-old woman, a California jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision on 8 other charges involving four other women.

The judge declared a mistrial Tuesday, saying the jurors were “hopelessly deadlocked” after five days of deliberations in the San Diego County Superior Court.

A new trial date could be set by Friday, San Diego County prosecutor Dan Owens said.

Winslow, 35, was facing a total of 12 felony and misdemeanor charges.

Police allege he raped two women and exposed himself to a third woman last year; raped an unconscious teenager in 2003; and committed lewd acts in front of an elderly woman in February, according to court documents.

The former NFL player was found guilty of rape and misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct on Monday. Those convictions could send Winslow to prison for up to nine years.

He was also acquitted of a second lewd conduct charge on Monday, according to a video of the courtroom proceedings.

CNN has reached out to Winslow’s attorney for comment.

Owens said the “majority of jurors voted in favor of guilty” for the eight deadlocked charges but couldn’t agree to a unanimous decision as required by California law.

Winslow faces allegations from 4 women

The charges against Winslow spanned 16 years, from 2003 until February, and involved five women, according to court documents.

He had pleaded not guilty to three counts of forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, forcible sodomy, kidnap for specific felony, and forcible oral copulation, all felonies.

Winslow also faced misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, willful cruelty to an elderly person, battery against an elderly person and two counts of lewd conduct.

Jurors remained deadlocked on several charges steaming from allegations that Winslow, 19 at the time and destined for the University of Miami, raped an unconscious 17-year-old, according to court documents.

The jury also deliberated over charges linked to incidents in 2018, involving a 54-year-old and a 59-year-old women, as well as cruelty and battery charges against a 77-year-old woman, according to prosecutors.

Multiple news reports quoted Winslow claiming the accusations are “a money grab.”

The former first-round draft pick and onetime highest-paid NFL tight end was arrested on the 2003 and 2018 charges at his Encinitas, California, home in June 2018. He was released the following month after posting $2 million bail, CNN affiliate KUSI reported.

A judge revoked his bail in March after police accused him of lewd conduct involving a 77-year-old, jail records show. He was charged with lewd conduct for a February 13 incident and again for a February 22 incident involving the same woman. In the latter, Winslow was also charged with battery to and cruelty against an elderly person.

Winslow was selected No. 6 in the 2004 NFL draft. He spent four years with the Cleveland Browns before playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

He is the son of former San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow.