Black and Gold for life? Cam Jordan agrees to three year extension with Saints

The Saints and defensive end Cam Jordan have agreed to a three year contract extension that could be worth 52.5 million dollars.

The deal, first reported by ESPN, was confirmed, sort of, by Saints head coach Sean Payton after the club’s mini-camp practice Tuesday.

Jordan was a first round pick by the Saints in 2011. He said he would like to spend his entire NFL career with one team, just as his father Steve did, playing his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jordan has 71.5 career quarterbacks sacks. Only Rickey Jackson, Wayne Martin, and Pat Swilling have more. Jackson has 115 quarterback sacks as a Saint.

A reporter asked Saints head coach Sean Payton if Cam Jordan is elite?

The deal ties Jordan to the Saints through the 2023 season.