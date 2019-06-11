× Bicyclist dies after Luling crash

LULING, LA.- State Police investigators say that an 81-year-old man has died as a result of injuries he sustained after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle on May 31st.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as John Collins was riding a bicycle in a private parking lot off of US Hwy 90.

At the same time, 27-year-old Bethany Branson of Luling was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt eastbound on US Hwy 90.

As Collins exited the parking lot onto US Hwy 90, he failed to yield and entered into the path of the Cobalt.

As a result, the Cobalt struck the bicycle.

Collins was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. He was transported from the scene to University Medical Center in New Orleans for treatment.

On June 6, 2019, Troop B was notified that Collins succumbed to his injuries.

Impairment on his part is not suspected.

Branson was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained only minor injuries.

Impairment on her part is not suspected.

This crash remains under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.