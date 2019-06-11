Bay St. Louis real estate guru shares unique way of showing homes in HGTV series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms. -- HL Raymond Properties owner, Holly Lemoine-Raymond, takes viewers along the Gulf Coast on an unusual journey in search of homes.

It's an HGTV series that stands apart from most home-buying series called "Inside Out," and it's set in her home town of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

"I worked on a couple of different shows with HGTV in the past, and I had a passion for this area and letting the whole world know about Bay St. Louis and the surrounding area", said Holly.

According to Holly, the goal of Inside Out is to take on social media as an outlet to showcase her company’s featured listings while bringing more viewers and potential clients to the Mississippi Gulf Coast region.

Inside Out showcases three different properties giving viewers a look at the inside of the homes, then they are shown the outside.

The challenge is to match up the interior of the homes to the exterior.

"It's kind of a fun, interactive game, but it also lets people see these beautiful homes on the gulf coast that we have to offer," she said.

She says even though her show has been successful, her true passion is creating a smooth transition for home buyers.

"I love selling houses. I think the thing for me is knowing that you're helping somebody with the next chapter,” she says. "There are so many different reasons why people buy and sell, and going through each transaction with different people with different situations, it's rewarding."

Holly emphasizes the importance of continuing to serve within her own community while still chasing her dreams on a national and global stage.

"I want to be here. This is my hometown, and I love Bay St. Louis," she says.

For more information on HL Raymond Properties, click here.