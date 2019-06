Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - He's ready.

He's Chef Andrea Apuzzo.

He's the Andrea at Andrea's Restaurant.

And he's ready for the 2019 French Market Creole Tomato Festival.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is in the kitchen with the chef who knows his tomatoes.

Tomato.

Tomato.

No matter how you say it, Chef Andrea says it's delicious.