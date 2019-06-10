Vehicle pursuit lands four in jail on gun and drug charges

THIBODAUX, LA – A vehicle pursuit that traveled from Thibodaux into Terrebonne Parish, ended with four arrests.

At approximately 6:14 P.M. on Saturday, June 8th, officers with the Thibodaux Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for the violation of illegal window tint, while traveling on South Acadia Road near Cardinal Drive.

The driver in question failed to stop, and led police in a pursuit, while committing multiple traffic infractions throughout parts of the City of Thibodaux.

Once entering Terrebonne Parish, Thibodaux Police was assisted in the pursuit by both the Louisiana State Police and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The driver later identified as 22-year-old Daquan Nash, traveled miles through Terrebonne Parish, before coming to a stop on Taylor Bridge near LA Hwy 20.

Before coming to a stop, several bags of suspected narcotics were seen being thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Mr. Nash was found to have three occupants in the vehicle with him, later identified as 25-year-old Diontrey Antoine, 23-year-old Quintell Craig, and 20-year-old Rinard Charles.

The investigation led to the vehicle and all occupants being searched.

The search rendered the findings of Mr. Nash being in possession of four doses of suspected Hydrocodone, approximately 25.9 grams of suspected marijuana and $632.00 in U.S. Currency.

Mr. Antoine, a convicted felon, was found in possession of approximately 51.2 grams of suspected marijuana and a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol.

Mr. Craig was in possession of a stolen Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.

Mr. Charles, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a loaded AK47, approximately 2.7 grams of suspected marijuana, $118.00 in U.S. currency and numerous clear plastic baggies.

Mr. Charles was also charged with the approximately 7.3 grams of suspected marijuana that was thrown and later recovered during the pursuit, along with approximately 3.6 grams of suspected crack cocaine and an empty Syringe that Mr. Charles discarded in the patrol car after being arrested.

All firearms, narcotics, drug paraphernalia and U.S. Currency were seized without incident.

All four subjects were arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex to be booked accordingly.

Nash, Antoine and Craig later posted bond, but Rinard Charles remains incarcerated.

Daquan Nash, of Schriever, LA is charged with flight from an officer, possession of Hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute marijuana & view outward or inward through windows (illegal window tint.)

Diontrey Antoine, of Gray, LA is charged possession with intent to distribute marijuana & possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Quintell Craig, of Schriever, LA is charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Rinard Charles, of Gray, LA is charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, possession with intent to distribute crack-cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana & possession of drug paraphernalia.